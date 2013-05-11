* EBRD governors consider direct lending to small business
* Libya seeking advice from EBRD
By Carolyn Cohn
ISTANBUL, May 11 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering ways to
help small businesses in emerging Europe, including through
direct lending, as the region suffers lacklustre growth, its
president said on Saturday.
The European Central Bank and the International Monetary
Fund have also expressed concern about the reluctance of banks
to lend, so delaying a longed-for recovery in Europe.
EBRD president Suma Chakrabarti told a news conference
following the bank's annual meeting that it was a question of:
"How to do more (for small and medium-sized enterprises) in a
way that maximises job impact and growth. What's the right
balance ... do we go through the banks more or do we do a more
direct approach?"
The bank slashed its 2013 growth forecast on Friday for its
emerging Europe and North Africa region by almost a percentage
point, to 2.2 percent.
The European Investment Bank, whose president took part in
panel discussions at the EBRD meeting, has also said it plans to
lend more to small business.
Banks across Europe have plenty of cash but are reluctant to
lend it on because of caution following the global financial
crisis, along with increased regulation.
"Liquidity of the banking sector is in good shape in
principle but the credit channels do not work in full capacity
because of the lack of demand with good quality from credible
borrowers," Russian deputy finance minister Sergei Storchak told
reporters at the meeting.
"There is a huge structural problem."
Direct lending has risen to fill the bank lending gap, but
this can also carry greater risks, Chakrabarti said, as lenders
need to be very familiar with their countries and sectors.
Non-performing loans (NPL) are also a growing concern, the
Bank's chief economist Erik Berglof said.
"We are watching some countries in southeastern Europe,
Slovenia is also a part of this story and Ukraine and Moldova -
there is not much reason for optimism."
A study published by Austrian bank Raiffeisen on Saturday
showed a rise in the NPL rate in southeastern Europe to 17.3
percent in 2012, from 14.5 percent in 2011.
The EBRD was set up to help former communist countries in
eastern Europe develop market economies and invests mainly in
the private sector. It lent nearly 9 billion euros last year.
Its countries of operation now include Turkey, host of this
year's meeting, and more recently four countries affected by the
2011 Arab Spring - Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.
Loans to these four countries totalled 260 million euros so
far, Chakrabarti said.
Libya, which is not a member of the EBRD, was interested in
receiving technical assistance from the bank, Chakrabarti added.
Unlike other countries that went through Arab Spring
uprisings, Libya is rich because of its oil reserves and
accumulated oil earnings, which has helped its economy rebound.
But nearly two years after dictator Muammar Gaddafi was
overthrown, the cabinet and Libya's official armed forces are so
weak that swathes of the oil-producing desert country remain
outside central government control.
(Editing by Mark Potter)