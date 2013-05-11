ISTANBUL May 11 Russia is choosing lead
managers for its planned $7 billion bond, the deputy finance
minister said on Saturday, adding that there were no details on
the timing of the launch.
"Some activities took place in view of choosing lead
managers, but it hasn't been finalised yet," Sergei Storchak
told a news conference on the sidelines of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development's annual meeting.
More than 20 banks were competing to lead manage the bond,
Storchak said. When asked when the selection process would be
completed, Storchak said: "Any minute."
Russia raised $7 billion in Eurobonds last year in the
largest emerging markets sovereign offering since at least 2000,
covering its foreign borrowing plan for the year.
Moscow said in early February that it was delaying plans for
this year's $7 billion bond launch for at least three months.
Emerging market borrowers have entered international markets
at close to record levels this year, as ultra-low interest rates
in the developed world drive investors towards higher yields.
The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 dollar bond
was quoted at less than 3 percent on Friday,
according to Reuters data.
