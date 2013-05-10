(Adds comment on IMF requirements)
By Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL May 10 Ukraine is optimistic that it
will sign a $15 billion loan deal with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) in the near future after positive talks,
Finance Minister Yuri Kolobov told Reuters on Friday.
"The (view) of both sides is that the negotiations are very
fruitful and that in the nearest future both sides are
interested in signing this agreement," Kolobov said on the
sidelines of a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
conference in Istanbul.
A previous $15 billion programme was frozen in early 2011
after the Kiev government refused to raise heavily subsidised
household gas and heating prices.
The gas price remains one of the main stumbling blocks in
the way of a new loan deal as President Viktor Yanukovich's
government continues to resist calls for unpopular austerity
measures, analysts say.
"Right now both sides, we and the IMF, are looking for a
special model in this case and I think in the nearest future we
will find this model which will be suitable for both sides,"
Kolobov said when asked about IMF pressure for such measures.
Favourable conditions on global capital markets - propped up
by liquidity injections from major central banks - are
strengthening Ukraine's hand, allowing it to issue Eurobonds at
relatively low rates.
(Editing by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)