By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 19 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was setting up
its first equity participation fund and had secured Chinese and
Azerbaijani state funds as cornerstone investors.
The EBRD said a 350 million euro ($390 million) first
financing round had been completed for the private equity-style
fund, which will give institutional investors a 20-30 percent
"economic interest" in companies the EBRD takes stakes in.
"China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) and
the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are the cornerstone
investors of the EPF (equity participation fund)," the EBRD said
in a statement.
"Further institutional investors will be able to join the
fund in the coming months until final closing."
Azerbaijan said it was putting in 100 million euros of the
total, which leaves China providing the remaining 250 million
euros.
The new fund will give investors an "equity return swap"
whenever the London-based development bank takes an equity stake
of more than 10 million euros in a company.
The EBRD will remain the owner of those equity stakes, but
the swap will mean the investors get 20-30 percent of any gains
or dividends made from the stakes, or share 20-30 percent of any
losses.
The Chinese and Azerbaijan funds and any other joiners will
also able to sell the swaps back to the EBRD at their
then-market value, if the stakes have not been sold at the end
of the fund's 10-15 year planned lifetime.
Set up by governments in 1991 to support the ex-communist
states of eastern Europe, the EBRD has expanded its mandate in
recent years to parts of North Africa and central Asia and --
last year --to Greece.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
