LONDON May 12 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering financing
of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for the Trans-Adriatic
gas pipeline in a record loan, its managing director of energy
said in an interview on Thursday.
The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is part of the Southern
Gas Corridor, a system of pipelines that will transport Azeri
gas to European markets for the first time, reducing the
European Union's reliance on Russian gas.
"We are considering up to 500 million euros of our own money
for TAP plus we will try to arrange with other banks up to 1
billion euros in a syndicated loan," Riccardo Puliti, managing
director of energy at the EBRD said.
Piliti said the loan in total would be the largest the EBRD
has ever made. TAP is estimated to cost around 6 billion euros.
"Together with financing from the EIB (European Investment
Bank), project sponsors' equity and export credit agencies, I
think the (project) will be fully financed," Puliti said.
A ceremony to start the construction for TAP will be held in
Greece on May 17.
Rival gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 will deliver gas
directly from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.
Nord Stream 2 has triggered objections from several EU
governments who say it increases dependency on Russia's Gazprom
. The United States said last week it was also
concerned.
The Nord Stream-2 consortium, which includes Gazprom, E.ON
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV and Engie
, says the project is commercial and that Russian
pipeline gas is cheaper than liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"The major problem (with Nord Stream 2) is the capacity, the
route and the politics involved in it," Maros Sefcovic, Vice
President of the European Commission for Energy Union, said in
the interview.
"It might end up that instead of three transit routes for
Europe there is just one. It could seriously limit supply and
even close down Yamal (gas pipeline)."
Gazprom already sends gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea
via the Nord Stream pipeline, and Nord Stream-2 would double the
capacity of that pipeline to 110 billion cubic metres (bcm) per
year.
Other transit routes to Europe from Russia include through
Ukraine and the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which takes gas from
western Siberia to Germany.
