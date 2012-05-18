LONDON May 18 A new banking crunch in the euro
zone risks another sharp retreat by western parent banks from
vulnerable economies in central and eastern Europe, a process
that must be slowed to preserve growth, officials from the
region said on Friday.
Countries backing Europe's development bank for the former
communist bloc elected a new president - for the first time from
non-euro member Britain - just as fears grow that a Greek exit
from the currency could hit emerging Europe's lenders.
Many east European countries outside the euro have banks
wholly or largely owned by western parents, which are reducing
lending as they try to fix balance sheets damaged by the
sovereign debt crisis. They fear another sudden or sharp
pullback to home markets could be devastating.
"The financial system continues to be vulnerable and the
need to deleverage continues to be very strong," Polish central
bank chief Marek Belka told delegates at the annual meeting of
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
"This deleveraging is potentially more dangerous in
countries with a high presence of foreign banks."
Belka, who chided policymakers from richer economies for
their inability to control the crisis, said this reduction of
bank lending and debts, or deleveraging, was necessary but that
the pace and location of it must be managed carefully.
"The so-called west has lost its monopoly for wisdom and I'm
saying it without Schadenfreude," he said.
The shareholders of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development elected Britain's most senior civil servant, Suma
Chakrabarti, as president, replacing Germany's Thomas Mirow.
Mirow, whose campaign failed to get Berlin's backing, said
EBRD-sponsored efforts to slow deleveraging had worked in the
past two years but a threat of flight by western banks remained.
"What we are clearly seeing is that western banks that have
engaged in the region without putting CEE (central and eastern
Europe) into the focus of their activities tend to retrench and
to sell off their assets," he said.
Mirow expressed particular concern about countries where
subsidiaries of Greek banks have played an important role, with
Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia seen as most vulnerable.
GROWTH HEADWINDS
The EBRD, set up in 1991 to manage the transition of former
communist countries to market economies but with a
recently-expanded remit to North Africa and the Middle East,
predicted a substantial growth slowdown in its monitored
economies in 2012.
Renewed fears about the euro zone crisis present new risks
for the region's economies, which are already struggling to grow
as the crisis hits their main trading partners in the euro zone.
It has also complicated efforts by the few countries still
trying to join the single currency, with Latvia's finance
minister saying its goal to join in 2014 was now in the balance.
"At this moment we are sticking to our euro zone strategy.
Definitely we will be able to meet all the Maastricht criteria
next spring. But of course the final solution will depend on the
situation in the euro zone," Andris Vilks told Reuters.
In the EBRD's latest economic outlook for the whole region,
which for the first time includes four countries in the Middle
East and North Africa, the EBRD forecast expansion of 3.1 per
cent in 2012, after 4.6 per cent in 2011. The Bank's economists
see only a modest pick up to 3.7 per cent next year.
Although recent data suggests that capital outflows from the
region may be levelling off, negative real credit growth and
declining exports will continue to impede expansion, it said.
Before the crisis, euro zone lenders saw the region as a
main profit driver because of faster growth and low lending
levels, but they have been reducing exposure to the region since
the end of last year with deleveraging that has squeezed lending
even as many countries in the region slide into recession.
Foreign banks control 60-90 percent of the region's banking
assets. The International Monetary Fund says the outflow could
lead to a drop of up to 6 percent of private credit in central
and Eastern Europe in 2012 and 2013 in a downside scenario.
The so-called Vienna Initiative to slow the western bank
exit from the region in 2009, which was jointly sponsored by the
EBRD, the International Monetary Fund, national bank regulators
and private lenders, was reprised this year.
The EBRD warned it expected bank-related outflows to
continue from eastern Europe in coming months as western lenders
step up efforts to strengthen their balance sheets.
The central bank governors of Poland and Hungary also said
sales of local subsidiaries by Western banks remain a major
concern for policymakers.