* EBRD says Kazakhstan needs radical action on NPL growth
* EBRD to invest up to $1 bln over next year and a half
* EBRD see Kazakh economy growing by 5.5 pct in 2013 and
2014
ALMATY, Nov 6 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development urged Kazakhstan's central bank
to take more radical action to reduce the high share of bad
loans in the banking system that is acting as a drag on the
economy.
ommodities exports are driving economic growth in
Kazakhstan, but its banking sector is still recovering from the
global financial crisis which left it saddled with bad debts
making up 30 percent of its loan book.
"This is creating a fundamental structural problem for the
Kazakh recovery," Philip Bennett, the EBRD's first vice
president, told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.
Kairat Kelimbetov, who became central bank governor a month
ago, told Reuters in an interview this week that he was
committed to tackling non-performing loans at Kazakh banks.
"It's really a matter of creating much stronger incentives,
so there is no longer ability on the part of the banks to delay
... to deal with NPLs," Bennett added.
The bank may invest up to $1 billion in Kazakhstan over the
next year and a half, on top of $6 billion put into the economy
since it started work in the former centrally-planned economies
of eastern Europe.
The EBRD has diversified investments in Kazakhstan, the
second-largest economy in the former Soviet Union after Russia,
including in transport infrastructure. It is now focusing on
energy efficiency and the green economy.
The EBRD sees the Kazakh economy expanding at 5.5 percent
both in 2013 and 2014 - slightly above the official forecast of
5 percent for this year.
(Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing
by Douglas Busvine)