CAIRO, March 21 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects to begin operating in Lebanon in the second quarter of 2017, nearly two years after the country applied for membership, a senior EBRD official said on Tuesday.

Lebanon has seen refugees flood across its border to escape the war in Syria, putting a heavy strain on resources in a country already struggling to overcome internal divisions and long periods of political paralysis.

It applied in July 2015 to become a member of the EBRD, saying that the bank's support would help it boost sustainable growth and strengthen the economy.

"Lebanon will probably become a country of operation by the time of our annual meeting in Cyprus in May. The move has already been approved by the Lebanese parliament. The next step is they need to pay for membership shares," Janet Heckman, the new EBRD managing director for the southern and eastern Mediterranean, told Reuters in Cairo.

"Lebanon has a very dynamic private sector."

Established in 1991 after the collapse of communism in eastern Europe, the EBRD's goal is to support market economies and the development of the private sector.

It expanded its remit to the southern and eastern Mediterranean in the wake of the Arab uprisings of 2011, which swept away four long-time autocrats and saw some countries slip into war. It began initially by investing in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)