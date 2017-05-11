NICOSIA May 11 Discussions on Croatia joining
the exchange rate mechanism that would prepare it for adopting
the euro should only start once the country leaves the European
Union's Excessive Deficit Procedure, central bank governor Boris
Vujcic said on Thursday.
"It's first things first. Before exiting EDP it's not the
time to start discussions on joining ERM-2," Vujcic told Reuters
on the sidelines of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development's annual meeting in Cyprus.
"(We're) looking forward to another good budget, and the
debt-to-GDP ratio will open the space for the start of talks on
joining ERM-2" he said.
