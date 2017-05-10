BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
NICOSIA May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday its shareholder governments had rejected a complaint by Russia that the bank's ongoing investment freeze in the country had breached internal EBRD rules.
The bank's President Suma Chakrabarti added the decision was "final and binding" and that there had been no discussion by the bank's decisionmakers on what it would require for the bank to restart investments in Russia.
There was no discussion at the meeting about what it would take to restart investments in Russia, the bank added.
(Reporting by Marc Jones;editing by Sujata Rao)
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .