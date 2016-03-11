BRIEF-Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology unit to raise stake in property firm to 100 pct from 49 pct
May 17 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :
WARSAW, March 11 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Friday that he saw only a slim chance that he would become the next head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, or EBRD.
"I wish to reassure these who are concerned about my future that the chances (I will join the EBRD) are really very minimal," Belka told a news conference. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
May 17 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based KEB Hana Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating at 'a-'. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT KEB Hana's IDRs and senior debt ratings are underpinned by its Viability Rating, which reflects the bank'