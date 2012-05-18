LONDON May 18 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development appointed British government
candidate Suma Chakrabarti as its new president for the next
four years, the regional development bank said on Friday.
Chakrabarti, the first British president of the EBRD, is
currently permanent secretary -- the most senior civil servant
-- at Britain's Ministry of Justice. He was previously permanent
secretary in Britain's Department for International Development.
He replaces Germany's Thomas Mirow, whose campaign failed to
get Germany's backing.
The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help former communist
countries of central and eastern Europe make the transition to
market economies.