TBILISI May 15 The head of the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Suma Chakrabarti,
fired the starting gun on Friday for what is likely to be a
year-long race to become the bank's next chief, signalling he
would like a second term.
Chakrabarti's current term runs until the middle of next
year and the bank's shareholders, which are dominated by G7
governments, are likely to vote on the position at the bank's
next annual meeting in a year's time.
Speaking to reporters at this year's meeting, Chakrabarti
said it was too early to speculate, but made clear he would like
to continue.
"We now have a five-year strategy, which has been agreed. I
helped to design and lead this strategy," he said.
"I would of course be very honoured and would like to see
this strategy through over the next few years as President. But
the matter of whether I get the second term is for the
shareholders."
The EBRD was set up in 1991 originally to invest in the
former Soviet bloc countries of eastern Europe.
It has undergone an expansion in recent years to include
Mongolia, Turkey, euro zone crisis countries Greece and Cyprus
and the economies affected directly or indirectly by the Arab
Spring uprisings, such as Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan.
Chakrabarti, an India-born former British government
official, is almost certain to face challengers for the role.
Traditionally, the post has been awarded to someone from
France or Germany. The decision to elect Chakrabarti in 2012
therefore came as a surprise to many, and was part of a complex
game of musical chairs for top European institution positions.
A number of countries from central and eastern Europe where
the bank still does most of its work may also put up candidates.
Some at the bank argue it would be a strong signal for it to
be run by someone whose own country has experienced the
development process.
Chakrabarti's term has been a difficult one for the bank.
Last year it stopped lending in Russia, traditionally its
biggest market, following Western sanctions against Moscow over
its support of separatists in eastern Ukraine.
It also suffered its first annual loss since the financial
crisis as the troubles slashed the value of its large Russian
and Ukrainian portfolios.
