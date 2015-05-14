* EBRD being used to pressure Moscow - Deputy Fin Minister
* Says decision to halt lending is behind bank's 2014 loss
* Board of governors meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, May 14 Russia criticised on Thursday a
decision by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) to suspend further loans to the country over the Ukraine
crisis and said the bank should not be swayed by "temporary
political trends".
Last year the London-based EBRD, set up in 1991 originally
to invest in ex-Soviet bloc countries, halted fresh lending to
Russia, long its biggest market, after the West imposed economic
sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
"We are surprised and disappointed that the EBRD, being a
major and prestigious international financial institution, found
itself involved in the sanctions polemics and was used to ramp
up political and economic pressure on our country," Russian
Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said.
"It is essential that the EBRD remains a depoliticised
transition institution ... We hope that the bank will not be
guided by temporary political trends," he told an annual meeting
of the EBRD board of governors in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.
EBRD officials were not immediately available to comment on
the statement but the bank's president, Suma Chakrabarti, said
last month that any decision on further lending to Russia was
unlikely before the end of the year at the earliest.
Storchak linked the EBRD's 2014 net loss of 568 million
euros to its decision regarding Russia.
The EBRD has been hit by a sharp drop in both the Russian
rouble and Ukraine's hryvnia currency since Moscow's annexation
of Crimea and its support for pro-Russian rebels in eastern
Ukraine which prompted the Western sanctions.
Russia's economy has also suffered from a plunge in the
price of oil, its main export earner. Earlier this year the EBRD
said it expected Russia's economy to shrink by almost 5 percent
this year.
"POLITICALLY MOTIVATED"
"The results demonstrated by the bank could partly be
attributed to the Board of Directors' informal decision to
suspend the bank's operations in the Russian Federation, which
in our view was politically motivated and was totally lacking
any economic rationale," Storchak added.
"It cannot be said in every instance that the bank's clients
are observing the EBRD's strict internal rules and policies
regarding projects' rates of return, the priority for
investments into the private sector and the transparency of
operations."
Given such shortcomings, Storchak said Moscow could not
support the EBRD's strategic capital framework for 2016-2020 and
also opposed a proposal to maintain the existing level of
callable capital.
"The bank is not making full use of the capital resources at
its disposal and in the current climate we see no reason for the
steady increase of the bank's business to 10-11 billion euros,"
he said.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)