LONDON Nov 7 A European banking union should be
fully open to non-euro zone countries in emerging Europe,
enabling them to access bank bail-out funds, the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday.
The European Commission has proposed a European Central
Bank-led single banking supervisor for the euro zone, which
would allow recapitalisation of failing banks from the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Non-euro zone countries can also opt into the union, but
without the option of recapitalisation.
The ESM backstop "could prove essential in stopping the
ongoing crisis", EBRD chief economist Erik Berglof said in the
bank's annual transition report.
"This would benet all of Europe, including emerging
European countries that are outside the euro zone."
Euro zone, European Union and non-EU countries in the EBRD's
operational region of emerging Europe have been hit by the
global financial crisis and more recently by the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
The EBRD also proposed introducing an associate member
status for European countries that cannot or do not want to
become full members of the banking union.
Associate members would benefit from ECB liquidity support
and sharing of supervisory responsibility between countries, but
not from fiscal support, the EBRD said.
The prevention of disorderly deleveraging by western
European banks from central and eastern European subsidiaries is
the focus of the Vienna 2.0 initiative, spearheaded by the EBRD.
The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help former soviet countries
make the transition to market economies. It has expanded its
mandate in recent years to North African and Middle Eastern
countries Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.
"The past year has been a difcult one for the transition
region as growth weakened and the economic outlook worsened
signicantly," the EBRD said in the report.
"There is no sign of the major reform drive needed to boost
growth rates towards their long-term potential."
The EBRD forecasts growth of 2.7 percent this year across
the region, and 3.2 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Toby Chopra)