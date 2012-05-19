LONDON May 19 Turkey expects to receive $16
billion in foreign direct investment this year (FDI), steady
from 2011, despite the crisis in the euro zone, a senior
official at the Turkish Treasury said on Saturday.
"Turkey is not affected that significantly from deleveraging
from Europe, we are not affected the same way as eastern
Europe," Evren Dilekli, Director General for foreign economic
relations at the Treasury Undersecretariat said.
"Last year we got $16 billion in FDI and this year we expect
a similar amount," he told a conference at the annual meeting of
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Previous estimates have put 2011 FDI into Turkey at around
$12 billion, with forecasts for $12 Billion-$15 billion this
year..
Dilekli also said the Treasury was seeking to diversify its
funding sources, having tapped Japanese markets for $3 billion
in the last two years and now considering a sukuk Islamic
finance instrument, a form of Islamic bond governed by Sharia
law.
Deputy Finance Minister Ali Babacan said last month a sukuk
could be launched within months.. Dilekli said
however it could take time.
"We have to first pass a piece of legislation in parliament.
We are working closely on this but it is not possible to have it
in the very short term," he said.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by James Jukwey)