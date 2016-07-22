BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Apollo Global Management, raises share stake in Domino's Pizza
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing
LONDON, July 22 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday it will continue to lend in Turkey following the failed coup attempt in the country and subsequent surge in political uncertainty.
Turkey has become the EBRD's largest market since it banned new Russian lending in 2014 and pumped a record 1.9 billion euros ($2.10 billion) into the country last year.
"We will stay engaged in Turkey," an EBRD spokesman told Reuters when asked whether there would be any impact on its lending in country.
($1 = 0.9066 euros)
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares