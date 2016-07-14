LONDON, July 14 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation said on Thursday they have acquired stakes in Turkey's Akfen Renewable Energy to help fund its plans to increase renewable energy capacity to 1 gigawatt.

Aken Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of infrastructure group Akfen Holding and it invests in renewable energy projects, namely hydro and solar plants.

Its current total operational capacity is 211 megawatts but it has several other projects under development.

The banks have each acquired a 16.67 percent stake and the capital injection of $200 million should help the company become one of the largest renewable energy producers in Turkey, they said in a statement.

"The equity financing will be used for the construction and development of new projects and the expansion of current renewable energy investment projects," said Akfen Holding chairman Hamdi Akn.