LONDON, July 14 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International
Finance Corporation said on Thursday they have acquired stakes
in Turkey's Akfen Renewable Energy to help fund its plans to
increase renewable energy capacity to 1 gigawatt.
Aken Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of infrastructure
group Akfen Holding and it invests in renewable energy projects,
namely hydro and solar plants.
Its current total operational capacity is 211 megawatts but
it has several other projects under development.
The banks have each acquired a 16.67 percent stake and the
capital injection of $200 million should help the company become
one of the largest renewable energy producers in Turkey, they
said in a statement.
"The equity financing will be used for the construction and
development of new projects and the expansion of current
renewable energy investment projects," said Akfen Holding
chairman Hamdi Akn.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)