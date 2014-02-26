MADRID Feb 26 Spain's Ebro Foods reported a 2013 consolidated net profit of 134 million euros ($184 million) on Wednesday, down 15 percent from the year-ago period.

The group, which sells rice, pasta and sauces, said the fall was due to negative comparatives with last year when it booked an extraordinary capital gain from the sale of its Nomen rice brand. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)