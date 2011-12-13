* Union votes to strike, one-day stoppage expected

* December bonuses withdrawn weeks before Christmas

DUBLIN Dec 13 Staff at Irish lender EBS are to strike next week after end-of-year bonuses for junior employees were scrapped, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.

Over 80 percent of the union's 300 members at EBS voted to strike next week,the union said in a statement. A union official said workers were likely to strike for one day.

Staff were told last week they would not receive double pay for December as the lender's merger with larger Allied Irish Banks brought it under a blanket ban on bonuses at state-owned banks.

But some senior EBS staff will receive double salary in December as their contracts classify the payment as part of basic remuneration. They have not received performance-related bonuses since 2008, EBS said.