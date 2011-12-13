* Union votes to strike, one-day stoppage expected
* December bonuses withdrawn weeks before Christmas
DUBLIN Dec 13 Staff at Irish lender EBS
are to strike next week after end-of-year bonuses for
junior employees were scrapped, trade union Unite said on
Tuesday.
Over 80 percent of the union's 300 members at EBS voted to
strike next week,the union said in a statement. A union official
said workers were likely to strike for one day.
Staff were told last week they would not receive double pay
for December as the lender's merger with larger Allied Irish
Banks brought it under a blanket ban on bonuses at
state-owned banks.
But some senior EBS staff will receive double salary in
December as their contracts classify the payment as part of
basic remuneration. They have not received performance-related
bonuses since 2008, EBS said.