DUBLIN Jan 11 Staff at Irish lender EBS will hold a second one-day strike, including a picket outside the offices of owner Allied Irish Banks, on January 26 over non-payment of bonuses for junior employees, trade union Unite said on Wednesday.

Unite's 300 members at the building society went on strike last month after being told they would not get double pay for December, because its merger with larger Allied Irish brought it under a blanket ban on bonuses at state-owned banks.

"This is a dispute which should never have come about, and our members are in no mood to back down," Unite regional officer Colm Quinlan said in a statement.

"The withholding of wages only applies to staff at or below assistant manager grades, with average earnings in the region of 30,000 euros ($38,100) per annum. There has been no discussion, no attempt, to resolve the issue, and that cannot continue."