SAO PAULO, Oct. 4 Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista said on Thursday that his EBX energy, mining and
shipbuilding group will receive $2 billion in cash by the end of
the year.
Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, Batista declined to say
which company in his Rio de Janeiro-based group will receive the
money or whether the cash is payment for a stake in AUX, his
gold mining company.
Reuters reported on Sept. 24 that Batista was close to
selling 49 percent of AUX to Qatar Holding, the investment arm
of Qatar's sovereign investment fund. Three banking sources told
Reuters at the time that the sale would be valued at about $2
billion.
