* Batista may be forced to reduce stake in OSX
* Says EBX to raise $2 billion before year-end
* Batista could sell $2 bln stake in miner AUX
SAO PAULO, Oct. 4 Eike Batista, Brazil's richest
man, said his energy, mining and shipbuilding conglomerate EBX
will raise $2 billion by the end of the year, without specifying
the means.
In a presentation to executives at a technology industry
event in São Paulo, Batista said EBX's cash holdings - currently
at $9 billion - could get an additional injection of cash by
year-end. He did not say where that money would come from.
Later, speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the event,
Batista likened the transaction to a "chocolate surprise." He
made the comment after reporters asked him whether the cash
would be payment for a sale of AUX, his gold mining company.
Reuters reported on Sept. 24 that Batista was close to
selling 49 percent of AUX to Qatar Holding, the
investment arm of Qatar's sovereign investment fund. Three
banking sources told Reuters at the time that the sale would be
valued at about $2 billion.
Well renowned for his abilities as a salesman, Batista sold
a nearly 1 percent stake in EBX to Abu Dhabi Investment Co
and General Electric for $300 million in May.
The deal valued the unlisted holding company at about $38
billion at the time.
Batista is Brazil's wealthiest man, according to Forbes
Magazine, which in March valued his fortune at about $30
billion. A rout in the value of some of his listed companies
undercut his wealth by almost $5 billion since then, according
to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines the event, Batista
said he is pondering what to do with his stake in OSX Brasil
as the deadline looms for the shipbuilder to sell
shares to him. If the company exercises such option, Batista
risks surpassing a 75 percent-ownership threshold agreed upon
between the stock exchange and OSX at the time of the latter's
listing.
Under terms of the option, Batista would have to buy the
shares at a price of 32 reais each next March. OSX fell 0.2
percent to 12 reais on Thursday.
Asked whether the option might force him to reduce his stake
in OSX to avert surpassing that ownership limit, Batista said
"Well, I have to see. Maybe reduce it, right?"
And added that he "might have to figure out a strategic
sale, a second or third auction, I don't know yet."
Batista also denied recent reports in the media that he
might have agreed to merge OSX into Sete Brasil, a shipbuilder
controlled by a group of partners including local investment
bank BTG Pactual Group, in exchange for a stake.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Brad Haynes; Writing by Jeb
Blount; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, M.D. Golan and Lisa
Shumaker)