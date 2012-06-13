RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 Eike Batista, Brazil's richest man, said on Wednesday he expected to sell a 49 percent stake in his gold company AUX for about $2 billion by September.

He also said he expected to close the sale of a $500 million stake in his holding company EBX to an Asian sovereign fund by mid July.

AUX owns gold mining rights in the California-Vetas region of Colombia.