SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazil's LLX Logistica SA
, the port and logistics company controlled by
embattled billionaire Eike Batista, is in advanced talks with
state development bank BNDES to roll over 518 million
reais ($233 million) in debt obligations due in September, the
company said on Friday.
Local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday that
shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, one of LLX's sister
companies in Batista's EBX empire, is also negotiating with
BNDES to roll over a bridge loan of nearly 400 million reais
that is due to be repaid in August.
A spokeswoman for OSX said the company "is working to
renegotiate its debts," and that no agreement has been made as
of yet with BNDES.
Press representatives for BNDES were not immediately
available for comment.
Some of Brazil's biggest banks are refinancing maturing debt
and stretching out debt repayments for EBX, Batista's
cash-strapped mining, logistics and energy conglomerate, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters this
week.
($1 = 2.225 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)