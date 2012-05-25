SAO PAULO May 25 Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, who controls investment holding company EBX, said on
Friday he may raise another $500 million from the sale of a
stake in his sprawling industrial group that spans shipbuilding
to entertainment.
The announcement came a day after Batista, one of the
world's richest individuals, announced that General Electric Co
would take a $300 million stake in EBX.
Earlier in May, EBX said it would sell a $2 billion stake to
Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala.
"After the sovereign fund (Mubadala) showed faith in us, you
created a confirmation that the group has been delivering on all
that it has said in the past years. So it is easy (to raise
capital). There are many interested," Batista said at the debut
of CCX shares trading on the BM&FBovespa
At an event at the BM&FBovespa exchange in Sao Paulo on
Friday, Batista said EBX hired investment bank Morgan Stanley
to manage the sale of a 30 percent stake in EBX
subsidiary CCX, a company with coal assets in
Colombia, to a strategic buyer.
Shares of CCX traded as low 7.49 reais, down 11.8
percent on the BM&FBovespa exchange after Batista's comments,
but recovered to 8.70 reais.
Batista said he hoped to list shares of CCX on the Bogota
exchange "as soon as possible."