* As many as 17 preliminary inquiries have been opened
* Watchdog CVM looking into disclosure of 'Eike's put'
* Minority shareholders coming together to challenge EBX
By Juliana Schincariol and Marcela Ayres
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazil's Grupo
EBX, the debt-laden energy and mining conglomerate controlled by
billionaire Eike Batista, is the target of as many as 17
preliminary inquiries led by securities watchdog CVM, according
to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
The inquiries, most of them started in recent months, seek
to determine whether companies controlled by EBX disclosed
accurate operational and financial data in a timely manner to
minority shareholders, said the source, who declined to be named
because of the delicacy of the matter. The inquiries are not
formal investigations, which would follow only if there is
credible evidence of irregularities.
"The question is if they were disclosing information in
accordance with the rules, if they were disclosing information
that they shouldn't have. That's what is being examined," the
source said.
An EBX spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the matter.
The CVM declined to comment.
One of the inquiries centers on OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, EBX's oil producer, the source
said. The CVM is looking into OGX's disclosure of a plan under
which its board may urge Batista to pump as much as $1 billion
into the company by April 2014, the source said.
The so-called "put option" - Batista would buy OGX shares
well above current market prices - is seen as a way for OGX to
avert a debt restructuring. OGX shares are down 88 percent this
year due to frequent output target misses and worries over a
potential debt default.
The inquiries come as worries mount about growing imbalances
between the EBX group's assets and liabilities, dwindling cash
and limited fundraising options. Challenging market conditions
are making it difficult for Batista to persuade potential
partners, the government or creditors to shore up his
conglomerate and avert a break-up.
Minority shareholders are joining forces to press regulators
to look into EBX, a group that in recent years symbolized
Brazil's rise to global prominence and now mirrors some of the
nation's woes. Investors complain that the government, as well
as oil, energy and securities regulators, failed to assess
whether rapid growth in EBX assets and debt was sustainable.
Minority shareholders last week formed a group called UnaX,
which stands for EBX's Minority Shareholders' Union, to channel
their demands to government agencies, credit rating agencies and
other market entities. The group's lawyer, Adriano Mezzomo, said
minority shareholders are debating whether to request that
authorities freeze Batista's personal assets.
As Batista and his conglomerate fall from grace, both have
come to represent the broader risks facing Brazil.
Latin America's biggest economy attracted waves of foreign
capital during a decade-long commodity boom, but investors and
citizens have complained of poor management and wasteful
spending during the bonanza as prices for raw materials retreat.
Worries about OGX and other EBX-controlled companies such as
shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA helped trigger a rout in
the benchmark Bovespa stock index, which is currently
trading at a four-year low and is down more than 20 percent this
year.