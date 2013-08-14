By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Stanley Carvalho
SAO PAULO/ABU DHABI Aug 14 Mubadala Development
Co PJSC, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, is
looking for partners to buy some assets in Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista's mining, energy and logistics conglomerate Grupo EBX, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation said.
A deal could involve buying assets or a stake in oil
producer OGX Petroleo & Gas Participações SA and
iron-ore company MMX Mineração & Metálicos SA, said
the source, who declined to be identified because the talks
remain private.
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing two sources with
knowledge of the situation, that Mubadala may spend up to $1
billion to buy stakes in OGX, MMX and LLX Logistica SA's Port of
Açu northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
LLX shares rose 11.6 percent to 11.63 reais in
afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, putting them on track for their
highest close in more than two months. OGX rose 3 percent to 69
centavos, on track for a its highest close in more than six
weeks. MMX rose 1 percent.
Talks between EBX and Mubadala come weeks after Batista, who
has seen his fortune slump over the past year, renegotiated $2.3
billion in debts to Mubadala, EBX's biggest creditor. A
successful spree of asset sales could help alleviate Batista's
debt woes and other problems that have slashed about $25 billion
from his holdings.
"The agreement we signed in July with EBX gives Mubadala
improved protection for the remaining portion of its investment
against certain assets," a spokesman for Mubadala said in a
statement. "Mubadala remains in close discussions with EBX and a
number of interested parties, as EBX continues to restructure
its businesses."
A spokeswoman for Rio de Janeiro-based EBX declined to
comment, as did a spokesman for investment banking firm Grupo
BTG Pactual, which Batista named its main financial
advisor in April.
Mubadala, in the statement, said it believes "many EBX
assets have significant potential value for Mubadala and other
investors." The fund has not taken any writedown on its
Brazilian investments, the spokesman said by phone.
If Mubadala takes a stake in any EBX companies, it would be
increasing its exposure to Brazil at a time when the $2.2
trillion economy is grappling with a drop in consumer
confidence, a weakening currency and slowing Chinese demand -
the driving force behind Brazil's boom in the last decade.
Batista still owns stakes in six traded companies: OGX, port
LLX, MMX, shipbuilder and ship operator OSX Brasil SA
, power producer MPX Energia SA and coal
miner CCX Carvão da Colombia SA.
Batista left as chairman of the board and sold most of his
stake in MPX to Germany's E.ON SE. MMX already has
partners in Chinese steelmaker Wuhan Iron and Steel Co
and South Korea's SK Holdings Co..
OGX sold a stake in two offshore oil fields to Malaysia's
state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas.
If production targets are met, it will bring EBX as much as $850
million. OGX also has partnerships in gas fields with MPX and in
offshore areas with the oil unit of Denmark's AP Moeller Maersk
AS.
Shipbuilder OSX is 10 percent-owned by South Korea's Hyundai
Group..