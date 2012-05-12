* Stake sale follows $2 billion slice sold late March
* Buyers are unnamed U.S. and Asian groups
* Group capital-hungry with many projects at early stage
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 12 Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista plans to sell a stake worth up to $1 billion in his
EBX investment holding company which has assets in energy,
mining and engineering firms, to two foreign investors, the O
Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Saturday.
Batista said he hoped to conclude the sale in around two
months to a U.S. and an Asian-based group which he did not name,
equating in total to a 2.8 percent stake in EBX. The sale will
boost the conglomerate's capital as it spends heavily in
projects spanning oil, ports, shipyards, mines and electricity.
The report did not give any further details about the
transaction.
The deal comes after Batista sold a $2 billion stake in EBX
to the Abu Dhabi government's investment vehicle, Mubadala
at the end of March, that group's biggest single
investment in Latin America.
Batista announced the stake sale on Friday at an event at
which the group's entertainment arm, IMX, announced it would buy
50 percent of the 'Rock in Rio' brand, a Brazilian music
festival which began in the 1980s and has spread to Europe.
The stake sale comes on top of investments made in the group
by a string of international partners, including Germany's E.ON
, Portugal's EDP and General Electric
showing confidence in Batista's projects, most of which are
still in start-up stages.
Shares in the group's iron ore miner MMX rose 2
percent on Friday to 8.19 reais after the company's chief
executive Guilherme Escalhão announced a $2.36 billion
investment to complete its Serra Azul iron ore project in the
southeastern Brazilian state Minas Gerais. See:
Shares in the group's oil start-up, OGX, which
produced its first oil in late January, ended 0.66 percent lower
at the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Friday at 13.59 reais.