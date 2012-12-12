LONDON Dec 12 The European Commission threw its
weight behind the campaign to make companies more accountable to
their investors on Wednesday, launching an action plan that
could rid the region of corporate 'fat cats'.
The EC has pledged to overhaul corporate governance
standards in a bid to make firms more competitive and
sustainable, after a year of tense battles between boards and
shareholders over pay.
Following two years of consultation and analysis, the
Commission has called on companies to be more transparent about
risk management policies and how they make up their boards, as
well as how they reward and offer incentives to directors.
As it stands, investors can publicly object to remuneration
plans put forward by the companies they own but they have no
tangible powers to block them.
The proposed reforms would give shareholders the opportunity
to veto unacceptable pay plans - a significant new power the
Commission hopes will encourage broader and more regular
engagement between investors and companies, who tend to lock
horns once a year during the annual general meeting season.
"This Action Plan on company law and corporate governance
sets out the way forward: shareholders should receive additional
rights, but also fully assume their responsibilities to make
sure that the company remains competitive over the longer term,"
Commissioner Michel Barnier said in a statement.
Activist investors welcomed news of the manifesto for
corporate transparency but not all proposals were universally
supported.
Simon Wong, a partner at Governance for Owners, said a
binding shareholder vote on pay could constrain boards
excessively and force companies to devise broadly-worded pay
policies that could allow excessive remuneration to go
unchallenged.
He also raised questions about whether investors could
devote sufficient time and resources to understanding the
particular situation of each company they support so that they
were able to vote on pay arrangements in an informed manner.
Others said the Commission's blueprint for a sustainable and
competitive business environment in Europe stopped short of
demanding better disclosure on how firms manage their social,
environmental and human rights-related issues and performance.
"We believe companies that conduct business in a sustainable
and responsible manner are more likely to succeed over time and
best reward investors. The problem is that disclosure in this
area is generally very poor so we can't embed it into our
valuation work," Steve Waygood, Chief Responsible Investment
Officer at Aviva Investors said.
"Companies not disclosing this information should be
required to explain why," he said.