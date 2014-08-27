FRANKFURT Aug 27 The European Central Bank has
selected Blackrock Solutions to provide it with
consultancy services in its preparations for a programme to buy
asset-backed securities (ABS), an ECB spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Blackrock will provide advice on the design and
implementation of a potential ABS purchase programme, but all
final decisions will be taken by the ECB itself, the spokesman
said.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the central bank's
preparations for outright purchases of ABS were "fast moving
forward and we expect that it should contribute to further
credit easing."
