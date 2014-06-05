* ECB increases prep work for ABS purchases
LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - The European Central Bank kept alive
market hopes it would undertake ABS purchases on Thursday, as
part of its multi-layered action to tackle stagnant lending but
its President, Mario Draghi, gave few details on how it would
actually work.
"The Governing Council decided to intensify preparatory work
related to outright purchases in the ABS market to enhance the
functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism,"
Draghi said.
The ABS programme that central bankers "are striving for,"
Draghi said, would pivot around three key features for an 'ideal
ABS'. The assets should be simple, so no complex CDOs, they
should be real, so no derivatives and should be transparent -
with full disclosure of information.
Draghi said the ABS purchases option in his anti-deflation
package would only be activated if further easing were needed.
However he appeared to position ABS purchases as a priority
as it would potentially channel sizeable inflows into the SME
sector and the real economy, he said.
VIRTUAL BENEFITS vs CONCRETE OBSTACLES
Regular rate cuts in the past few years have failed to boost
lending to the SME sector, and nor have various central and
national liquidity operations.
Many banks boast an abundance of liquidity, but are cautious
to lend due to their parlous capital positions and fears of
future regulatory demands.
Researchers at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel recently
flagged that "When several banks have vulnerable capital and
liquidity positions, a monetary stimulus aimed at increasing
bank lending to the private sector is less effective, similar to
what happened after the three-year longer-term refinancing
operations (LTRO) in late 2011 and early 2012."
For example, the UK Funding for Lending Scheme, another type
of refinancing operation, failed to translate into sizeable
levels of lending. According to Bank of England data, since the
scheme was activated in August 2012 banks drew £41.876bn as of
January this year, but net lending since end of June 2012 stands
at less than one quarter, at £10.286bn.
Although an unconventional tool for central bankers,
quantitative easing through either corporate debt or ABS, or a
combination of the two, would address different issues in the
current economic jigsaw. It would help lenders to offload risk
and help secure SMEs access to funding.
But many argue that ABS purchases would stumble upon
numerous hurdles.
The most obvious fact is that the outstanding ABS market
itself is simply too small, and the proportion backed by SME
assets minute. According to Barclays, there is 110bn SME ABS
outstanding, of which 13.3bn is placed with investors "and
would theoretically be available for secondary market
purchases."
Moreover, were the ECB to buy exclusively Triple A tranches,
only a "significantly smaller amount ranks senior in the capital
structure," Barclays analysts said in a report.
The central bank could focus on RMBS, as they showed the
most sound performance. This would bring the amount of ABS
"immediately available for purchase," to 330bn, according to
Bruegel analysts.
Meanwhile, the regulatory backdrop is still identified by
many, and by Draghi himself, as the main battlefield for any
restoration of the ABS market. Asset purchases, in this sense,
would remain fruitless without regulatory changes.
He said there needed to be a review of regulation to
eliminate some of the undue discrimination, reiterating a point
raised in the joint paper published by the ECB with the Bank of
England last Friday, although there would likely remain some
pricing disparity between ABS and other markets.
"Investors require senior ABS to provide a higher return
than comparable investments" such as covered bonds, Barclays
analysts said. However, such "regulation yield premium" would be
driven not only by higher capital charges and haircuts, but also
by higher operational requirements for investors.
"The penalty would not necessarily reduce if the ECB became
an additional buyer of senior bonds," the team said.
"As a result, senior securitisation would likely remain a
relatively expensive funding source for banks" they said.
