* ECB to start buying rebundled ABS debt
* Impact of scheme on lending set to be small
* Rules, scepticism holds back other investors
By John O'Donnell and Eva Taylor
FRANKFURT, Nov 20 The European Central Bank is
set to embark this week on a scheme to buy the kind of rebundled
debt that sparked the global economic crash.
With sparse investor interest its efforts could fall short.
Asset backed securities (ABS), reparcelled debt that mixes
high-risk loans with safer credit, gained notoriety when
rebundled home loans in the United States unravelled to spark
financial turmoil.
Seven years on, seeking to pump money into a moribund euro
zone economy, the ECB believes the same type of debt may make it
easier to get credit to companies.
It will be safe, the ECB argues, because such European debt,
whether car loans or credit cards, is typically repaid and its
repackaging should be simpler to understand.
The programme is one plank in a strategy which ECB chief
Mario Draghi hopes will increase its balance sheet by up to 1
trillion euros. If it falls short and fails to boost the economy
significantly, pressure to launch full quantitative easing will
reach fever pitch.
Regulators and investors are sceptical and even within the
ECB expectations are muted, people familiar with its thinking
say.
To limit its risk, the ECB will buy only the most secure
part of such loans in the hope that others pile in behind it to
buy riskier credit.
It is a strategy with little prospect of success, says
Jacques de Larosiere, the former head of the International
Monetary Fund who has pushed for the repackaging and sale of
loans.
"While I welcome the ECB's initiative ... it cannot work if
it is alone in buying the senior tranches," he told Reuters.
"That is the very area where there is no problem in finding
buyers. In order to have an impact, the ECB or other buyers must
also be able to buy the lower-quality riskier tranches of ABS."
DEEP CONCERNS
That view is echoed around industry. "It's not enough on its
own to bring these markets back," said Richard Hopkin of the
Association for Financial Markets in Europe. "The capital rules
need to be changed to make it easier and cheaper for insurers to
invest."
Insurers, holding more than 8 trillion euros of assets, are
reluctant to join the debate in public but, privately, some
executives express concerns about the risks.
This bodes ill for the ECB's chances of breathing new life
into a market that withered to 180 billion euros issued last
year, about a quarter of its size in 2008.
The market in the United States rebounded to 1.5 trillion
euros last year.
Inside the ECB, few are predicting a similar splash for a
plan that was championed by Draghi after he studied Britain's
funding-for-lending programme.
"Some people know that this will not work," one source
familiar with the matter said recently, referring to buying ABS
and a more secure variant known as covered bonds. "It's too
small and the problem is much, much bigger."
Some at the ECB believe that if its impact is small, it
could reinforce Draghi's message to reluctant governments that
they too must pitch into efforts to save the economy by
reforming or investing.
But Draghi has had little success in convincing governments
to back the purchase plan with guarantees for riskier ABS
tranches, a step that would add a seal of security. The
suggestion has been flatly rejected in Berlin.
"I fear that there are big dangers," German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said last May, in words that still sum of the
feelings of many in Berlin now. "My warning of big liquidity
risks holds for Europe and the whole world."
(Editing by Mike Peacock)