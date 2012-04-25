FRANKFURT, April 25 Banks kept a bigger cache of spare collateral at the European Central Bank last year and upped the proportion of sovereign debt and rarely-traded specialist assets they exchanged for ECB funding.

In its annual report published on Wednesday, the euro zone's central bank said that while reduced use of its funding over 2011 saw collateral put forward by banks cut by 11 percent to 1.79 trillion euros, the safety net they left themselves increased.

"The share of deposited collateral not used to cover credit from monetary policy operations increased during 2011, whereas the amount decreased slightly," the report said, adding that on average, borrowing from the ECB dropped by 137 billion euros.

The drop in the headline figure should also be treated with caution. As the annual report has a cut-off date of the end of year, the numbers do not reflect the impact of the record 530 billion euros the ECB lent out to banks at the end of February.

Breaking down exactly what banks used as collateral, the ECB said non-marketable assets - such as individually tailored bank loans too specific to price and therefore trade - knocked Asset Backed Securities (ABS) off the top spot.

They rose to 23 percent of all assets put forward, up from 18 percent in 2010 and continuing a huge rise in their use over the last six years.

Government bonds also made up a bigger proportion of banks' collateral, accounting for 14 percent compared with 13 percent in 2010, a rise the ECB said reflected the impact of the sovereign debt crisis. The use of regional government debt also rose.

Greece, Ireland and Portugal, Italy and Spain, the countries at the centre of the euro zone's debt crisis, have all seen their credit ratings crumble, slashing the value of their debt on open markets and making the ECB one of the only viable options for its use in recent years.

The ECB does not give a country-by-country breakdown of sovereign debt used in its operations.

In percentage terms, usage was the highest since the financial crisis erupted. It remained well below the 23 percent peak hit in 2006, however, although back then banks parked a far lower 900 billion euros worth of collateral.

RULE CHANGES

The ECB mitigates the risk of a bank not being able to repay the money it lends by requiring banks to submit collateral, though it and the euro zone's national central banks are still exposed to the risk that a borrower fails.

Changes to the ECB's lending rules prompted a drop in the use of ABS - tricky-to-value assets blamed for intensifying the financial crisis. In 2010 they made up almost a quarter of collateral parked at the ECB but the new tougher rules saw their share drop to around 18 percent.

Those changes also contributed to a 6 percent drop in the overall amount of collateral the ECB can accept. The headline figure fell to 13.2 trillion euros down from 14 trillion in the previous year and ending a long-running increase in eligibility.

Again the figures do not take into account changes made by seven of the euro zone's national central banks at the beginning of this year which have broadened what banks in those countries can post, moves the ECB calculates are worth 200 billion euros.

"At least at the aggregate level, the euro system's counterparties experienced no shortage of collateral," the ECB said.

(For the full report, click here)

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)