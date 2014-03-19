BRIEF-MyBucks places the first 6 mln euros of its new Eurobond
* Successfully places the first 6 million euros ($6.39 million) of its new Eurobond
MILAN, March 19 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano will attend a technical meeting at the European Central Bank (ECB) on March 26 along with other lenders subject to an ongoing asset quality review, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday.
"We have received a letter yesterday, we have been summoned (by the ECB)," Castagna said, adding the bank's credit risk manager would attend the meeting. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Successfully places the first 6 million euros ($6.39 million) of its new Eurobond
April 18 Australian shares finished lower on Tuesday as resources stocks were aggressively sold on fears of oversupply.