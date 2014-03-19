MILAN, March 19 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano will attend a technical meeting at the European Central Bank (ECB) on March 26 along with other lenders subject to an ongoing asset quality review, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday.

"We have received a letter yesterday, we have been summoned (by the ECB)," Castagna said, adding the bank's credit risk manager would attend the meeting. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)