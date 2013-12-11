FRANKFURT Dec 11 The planned rules for winding
down failing banks in the euro zone seem overly complex and
could slow down the process, European Central Bank Executive
Board member Joerg Asmussen was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The draft proposal, circulated among EU ministers at a
meeting in Brussels on Tuesday proposes a number of different
and often unwieldy options when taking the decision to close a
troubled bank.
"I have some concerns over the planned decision-making
process between the resolution board, EU Commission and Council
of Ministers on winding down a bank," Asmussen told German daily
Handelsblatt.
"It has to be ensured that a bank can be closed in an
orderly manner over a weekend."
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Victoria Bryan)