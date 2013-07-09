LONDON, July 9 The European Central Bank and the
Bank of England should be able to work out their differences
about the location of clearing houses, ECB Executive Board
member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.
Britain has gone to the European Court of Justice to
challenge an ECB policy requiring clearing houses that handle
large amounts of euro-denominated securities should be based in
the euro area.
When asked about the row, Asmussen said he hoped a solution
would be found "relatively soon" and expected an out-of-court
settlement.
"It remains to be seen when and what the court will decide.
I'm often hopeful and it's often preferrable to have a solution
before that," Asmussen said in a question-and-answer session
after a speech at Reuters' London office.
"We are working on this together with the Bank of England;
let's see what we can do."
Asmussen said the question was about supervision of
liquidity provided in euros, adding that finding a solution that
satisfies both parties should be possible.