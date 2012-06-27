BERLIN, June 27 The European Union and European
Central Bank's mission to Spain, with support from the
International Monetary Fund, will start work this evening in
Madrid, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Asmussen said the aim was to present a memorandum of
understanding regarding a 100 billion euros ($125 billion)
European bailout for Spain to the Eurogroup of finance ministers
on July 9, including conditions for the financial sector.
"To reach the 9 July date is an ambitious but do-able time
frame," he told Reuters by email.
Asmussen also said that the Troika of international lenders
would probably start work on its mission to Cyprus, which has
also sought help in supporting its banks, in situ next Monday,
July 2.
"In my view it should be a wide-reaching programme," he
said. "Structural questions should be part of the EFSF/IMF
programme."