BERLIN Aug 31 The Bundesbank's concern at the European Central Bank's (ECB) new bond-buying programme gives cause for reflection, a top German ECB policymaker said in an interview, although he added the bank's new plan will be better conceived than the last.

ECB board member Joerg Asmussen told the Maerkische Allgemeine newspaper in an interview due to be published on Saturday, that he worked very closely with Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann.

"The ECB was built on the model of the Bundesbank for a good reason. If the Bundesbank has concern, then that makes me stop and think."

Asmussen added however, "the new programme is better conceived than the last. For example the ECB will no longer have senior creditor status ... we would also only buy debt with short maturity."

Bild newspaper reported on Friday that Weidmann had threatened to resign over the bond-buying programme, but was dissuaded by the German government.