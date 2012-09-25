BERLIN, Sept 25 Greece's possible financing gap
can only be filled by euro zone states and the European Central
Bank would not participate in any potential debt restructuring,
ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen told German newspaper
Die Welt.
In an advance copy of an interview to be published on
Wednesday Asmussen told the paper: "The ECB would not be able to
take part in any such restructuring, because this would
constitute state financing, which is forbidden."
Greece would need 13-15 billion euros more in funding if it
were given a two-year extension to its bailout plan, its finance
minister said on Tuesday, the first time Athens has put a price
tag on its plea for more time to get its finances in order.
The recession-battered country may also ask the European
Central Bank to help it meet its goals by rolling over Greek
bonds it holds rather than cashing them in.