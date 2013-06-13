BERLIN, June 13 The European Central Bank alone
cannot solve the causes of the euro zone's problems, board
member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday, reiterating that member
state governments must pursue structural reforms.
"The structural causes (of the euro zone crisis) cannot be
solved with the instruments we have. Euro zone member states
must keep up the momentum with vigour and patience, I know
sometimes it is a painful process, but they must not ease up on
their efforts to fight the causes of the crisis," Asmussen told
RBB Inforadio.
He also reiterated the view he presented this week to the
Constitutional Court, saying the ECB bond-buying programme does
not violate the bank's mandate. The Court is considering the
legality of the ECB bond-buying scheme under German law.