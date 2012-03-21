FRANKFURT, March 21 There is no sign yet that
pan-euro zone asset bubbles are forming, although areas running
hot such as the German real estate market need to be closely
monitored, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on
Wednesday.
In an interview with weekly German newspaper Die Zeit,
Asmussen said the central bank was keeping a close eye on the
recent surge in certain markets and called for national
regulators to take action if problems become apparent in
individual states.
"We are watching the developments in the markets very
closely. Currently there are no signs of speculative excesses in
Europe, but property prices are rising noticeably in some
regions of Germany, and you have to follow that attentively."
"The ECB has to worry about price stability in the euro zone
as a whole. If there are only problems in individual markets,
the national authorities must take action - for example by
stricter rules for the granting of mortgages."
Asmussen urged general caution about the recent improvement
in financial markets. Asked whether the euro zone's crisis was
now over he said: "No. The markets have calmed down since the
beginning of the year, but we do not know if this is a deceptive
calm."
He also said the ECB needed to tread carefully about winding
down its support measures. A string of traditionally hawkish
policymakers such as Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann and Finland's
Erkki Liikanen have opened the so-called 'exit' debate, but
Asmussen stressed the time was not yet right.
"The timing of exit depends on developments on the financial
markets. One thing is clear, it is still too early to start it
(winding down support), but we must now begin to thoroughly
prepare the exit."
But he bolstered the market view that the ECB has no plans
for further support measures. "One should not conclude from the
fact we have given three-year loans to banks twice that we would
do it automatically, a third or fourth time," he said.
