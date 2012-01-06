FRANKFURT Jan 6 The European Central Bank's mandate gives it the power to buy euro zone government debt on the secondary market, but the scale and duration of the purchases must be limited, new German ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said.

Asmussen made the comments in an interview with German radio station SWR, which issued a summary of his remarks on Friday.

Asmussen, previously Germany's deputy finance minister, joined the ECB at the start of the year, replacing former arch-hawk Juergen Stark who quit the bank over his opposition to the bank's bond purchases.