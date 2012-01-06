BRIEF-Vulcan Materials says priced offering of $250 mln senior unsecured floating rate notes
* Vulcan Materials Co - on june 12, priced offering of $250 million senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2020 - sec filing
FRANKFURT Jan 6 The European Central Bank's mandate gives it the power to buy euro zone government debt on the secondary market, but the scale and duration of the purchases must be limited, new German ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said.
Asmussen made the comments in an interview with German radio station SWR, which issued a summary of his remarks on Friday.
Asmussen, previously Germany's deputy finance minister, joined the ECB at the start of the year, replacing former arch-hawk Juergen Stark who quit the bank over his opposition to the bank's bond purchases.
* Yum Brands says aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in offering was increased to $750 million from previously announced $500 million