BRATISLAVA Feb 19 The euro zone economy should
show signs of a recovery in the first quarter, European Central
Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday, expecting a
very gradual improvement over the rest of the year.
The euro zone slipped deeper into recession in late 2012
than had been expected, data showed last week, which together
with a stronger euro against other major currencies raised
speculation whether the ECB may have to do more to boost growth.
"As we see incoming indicators I would expect the first
quarter to be stronger, that we see again positive signs in the
euro area," said Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive
Board, told journalists on the sidelines of a conference.
"We expect a very gradual recovery over the course of the
year," he said. "We can be cautiously optimistic, but it is key
that we show perseverance and that we focus on important things,
that is fiscal consolidation, structural reforms and banks'
balance sheet repair in countries where this is needed."
Asked what the ECB could do if euro zone inflation dropped
below the ECB's target of below but close to 2 percent, Asmussen
referred to the next update of the central bank's staff
forecasts in March and reiterated: "Our monetary policy is
accommodative."
He stressed that the ECB had no exchange rate target and
that these should be market based.
