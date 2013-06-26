PARIS, June 26 European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen called on Wednesday for limited flexibility for national authorities when imposing losses from bank failures on investors and creditors.

European finance ministers are attempting to agree common rules on Wednesday on who pays when a bank collapses, which will form the basis for a common resolution mechanism - along with a single supervisor the most feasible parts of the banking union.

Asmussen said that 'bail-in' would be the primary tool to recapitalise the institutions should they get into trouble once the corresponding legal framework was in place and agreeing on how to do it before hand was key.

"It is therefore important that we agree on an approach to bail-in that allows some but limited flexibility to ensure financial stability, while still providing an ex ante pecking order and clear rules," Asmussen said.

"Global investors need certainty about the rules of the game in Europe," he said at a meeting of the Institute of International Finance in Paris before heading to Brussels for the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

His boss, ECB President Mario Draghi, had earlier called for "the least flexibility possible for gone concerns".

"The experience in the United States is, there is no flexibility and public money is being used in exceptional circumstances and when there is systemic risk," Draghi said.

Asmussen and Draghi are both due to attend an EU summit on Thursday, where these issues will feature high on the agenda.

Negotiations failed last Friday following almost 20 hours of talks, with Germany and France at odds on how to distribute the costs for failing banks.

The resolution mechanism is important for the ECB, which is gearing up to take on bank supervision next year, to show markets that "the supervisor 'can pull the trigger' on banks that are failing or likely to fail", Asmussen said.

He added that he expected the legislation that paves the way for the ECB to take on its new task to be passed by the European Parliament in September, rather than in July as initially planned.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas, writing by Eva Kuehnen, editing by Paul Carrel)