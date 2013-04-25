LONDON, April 25 European Central Bank Executive
Board member Joerg Asmussen urged governments to push on with
budget consolidation and reforms, saying there are no
alternatives to those measures.
Doubts over the effectiveness of setting hard targets for
reducing national debt have emerged in light of a sluggish
global recovery. On Monday, European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso said austerity had reached its natural limits of
popular support.
Speaking at the Economist's Bellwether Europe Summit in
London, Asmussen rejected such notions and said there was no way
around "painful" rebalancing in the euro zone and added that the
ECB had already done a lot and could not do more.
"Delaying fiscal consolidation is not an easy way out - if
it were, we would have taken it," Asmussen said.
"Delaying fiscal consolidation is no free lunch. It means
higher debt levels. And this has real costs in the euro area
where public debts are already very high," he said.
It would put countries back at the mercy of financial
markets, would mean that a greater proportion of governments'
budgets would go to servicing debt rather than investing in
education and infrastructure and it would pass the burden on to
future generations, Asmussen said.
Looser monetary policy could not solve the crisis.
"Monetary policy is not an all-purpose weapon for any kind
of economic illness," Asmussen said. Even another cut in
interest rates would not help crisis-stricken countries much.
"Due to impaired monetary policy transmission, the
pass-through of rate cuts to the periphery would be limited, and
this is where they are most needed," Asmussen said.
He also stressed that interest rates that were too low for
too long could eventually lead to distortions.
