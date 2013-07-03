BERLIN, July 3 European Central Bank Executive
Board member Joerg Asmussen told a German newspaper on Wednesday
Greece had more to do to ensure a positive outcome to a review
by its "troika" of international lenders, but said talk of debt
write-downs was unhelpful.
"The returning discussions about a debt write-down are not
helpful as they distract from the necessary reform efforts,"
Asmussen said in comments published in Die Welt newspaper on
Wednesday.
"Despite progress there are still some things to do in order
to conclude the review positively," he added.
On Tuesday four euro zone officials told Reuters Greece has
three days to reassure Europe and the IMF that it can deliver on
conditions attached to its bailout in order to receive its next
tranche of aid.