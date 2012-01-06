FRANKFURT Jan 6 The European Central Bank
can buy euro zone government debt on the secondary market but
the scale and duration of the purchases must be limited, new
German ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday,
taking a cautious line on the divisive measure.
The ECB's bond purchases allowed disruptions to the central
bank's monetary policy transmission mechanism to be remedied,
Asmussen told German radio station SWR.
"But they are limited in timeframe and volume. One has to
say that very clearly, too," he added.
Asmussen has previously described himself as a pragmatist,
but his comments suggest he does not favour boosting the bond
buys to ease borrowing costs for crisis-hit euro zone states - a
ploy politicians in France and beyond the bloc have pressed for.
Asmussen, previously Germany's deputy finance minister,
joined the ECB at the start of the year, replacing former
arch-hawk Juergen Stark who quit the bank over his opposition to
the bank's controversial bond purchases.
The bond-purchase programme also led to the resignation last
year of Bundesbank chief Axel Weber. His successor, Jens
Weidmann, also opposes the plan - a measure that has created the
deepest internal divisions at the ECB in its 13-year history.
Asked what could have been done differently after the fall
of the U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, Asmussen said that
the jury was still out on whether forcing banks to recapitalise
or having them doing it voluntarily was the best way.
Turning to budget woes in euro zone countries, Asmussen said
that budget consolidation is a must, but that it has to be
accompanied by both growth strategies and improved cooperation
on fiscal policy between countries sharing the euro currency.