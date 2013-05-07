* Low rates for too long can lead to capital misallocation
* ECB has done a lot, governments must stick to reforms
* Expects euro zone economy to improve later in 2013
(Recasts with comments on interest rates)
SCHWAEBISCH GMUEND, Germany, May 7 European
Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen on Tuesday
raised concern about keeping interest rates in the euro zone at
low levels for too long, calling upon governments to stick to
their reforms.
The ECB cut interest rates to 0.5 percent last week after
euro zone inflation fell sharply in April and unemployment hit a
record high in March, signalling that it was ready to do more
should the euro zone economy deteriorate further.
Asmussen reiterated the comments made by ECB President Mario
Draghi last week, but also pointed to the risks that came with
low interest rates.
"One has to be careful. Keeping interest rates too low for
too long can lead to real costs. These costs rise over time,"
Asmussen said, pointing to a potential misallocation of capital.
He said recent economic data had been pour, but added that
he expected to see an improvement over the course of the year,
referring to the latest forecasts by the European Commission for
economic growth of 1.2 percent in the euro zone next year.
Asmussen said the ECB had already done a lot to support the
economy and called upon governments to stick to their reform
programmes and to continue to consolidate budgets, because there
was no alternative.
"One shouldn't look to the Eurotower in Frankfurt with each
economic problem," he said.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Ron Askew)