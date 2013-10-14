BRIEF-Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
LUXEMBOURG Oct 14 The European Central Bank and euro zone national central banks cannot roll over Greek government bonds as this would infringe a ban on financing governments, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras had said the central banks had promised to roll over Greek bonds and they should do either that or make up the difference by other means.
"We must find a way to close this financing gap and there is absolutely no way that it can be done in a way of rollover bond or whatsoever which results into monetary financing," Asmussen told reporters in Luxembourg.
"This is not possible for the ECB and not for the whole euro system."
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** --------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 BRAZIL - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Brazil Conference. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on "From Sustained Recovery to Sustainable Growth: What a Difference Four Years Makes" before the Forecasters Club of New York - 1715 GMT. LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Bank of Slovenia holds board meeting.